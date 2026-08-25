Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 2 In Kharghar Chain-Snatching Case; 5 More Offences Detected

Crime Branch Unit-1 arrested two alleged habitual offenders and recovered six gold chains during its investigation into chain-snatching cases | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Crime Branch, Unit-1, Vashi, has arrested two alleged habitual offenders in connection with a chain-snatching case registered at Kharghar and claimed to have detected five more similar offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale.

The accused have been identified as Naushad Mustaq Alam alias Sagar (32), of Kamothe, and Prashant Raju Magar alias Prashant Bhagwan Waghmare alias Prashant Baban Waghmare (36), who was residing under the U-Turn Bridge opposite White House on the Thane-Belapur Road in Khairane MIDC.

The arrests were made on the evening of August 18. Both were subsequently remanded in judicial custody by a court on August 24.

CCTV Footage Helps Trace Suspects

The action followed the registration of a case at Kharghar Police Station under sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Crime Branch officials conducted a parallel investigation and examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining areas.

Police traced the suspects based on their clothing seen in the CCTV footage and the motorcycle allegedly used in the offence. With the assistance of confidential informants, the Crime Branch identified the two men and found that they had criminal antecedents.

Accused Linked To Multiple Cases

According to police, Alam has 41 previous cases registered against him, including house-breaking, theft and offences involving robbery of gold chains. Waghmare has six previous cases of a similar nature.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to five additional chain-snatching and robbery offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale.

Police have recovered six gold chains weighing 69.950 grams and valued at Rs 7,39,627, along with a black Honda Shine motorcycle bearing registration number MH-05-CF-0716, valued at Rs 35,000.

Further Recovery Underway

Police said some of the recovered gold ornaments were found at the accused's residences, while some had allegedly been given as security against loans. The police have initiated further action to trace and recover the remaining property, if any.

Further investigation is being conducted by the Crime Branch, Unit-1, Vashi.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhau Saheb Dhole and led by Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke, with Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Bankar, Police Sub-Inspector Abhay Kakad and police personnel Ashok Khaire, Devendra Suryawanshi, Vishwas Bhoir, Anjali Vishe, Swati Surve, Azhar Mirza, Sachin Patil and Vishal Savarkar.

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