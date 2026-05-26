Navi Mumbai Crime: Rabale Police Invoke MCOCA Against Chain-Snatching Gang Targeting Women In Airoli And Ghansoli

Rabale Police crack down on an alleged organised robbery syndicate after multiple chain-snatching incidents targeting women across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 26: Rabale police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang allegedly involved in a series of chain-snatching and robbery cases targeting women in Airoli, Rabale and Ghansoli areas of Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Police said the accused were part of an organised criminal syndicate that systematically targeted women and carried out robberies by threatening victims with knives. Investigations revealed that the gang members have several serious offences registered against them in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Multiple robberies triggered police action

According to police, the gang struck multiple times on March 24. At around 5 am, two motorcycle-borne robbers allegedly threatened Nirmala Pawar with a knife near Priyanka Hotel in Airoli and snatched her 5-gram gold chain.

On the same day, the accused allegedly robbed Jencybai Nadar of her 7-gram mangalsutra near a municipal school at Talavali and forcibly snatched a 20-gram gold necklace belonging to Yamuna Bhoir in Airoli village. The back-to-back incidents had created panic among residents, particularly women in the area.

Following the incidents, a Rabale police team led by Police Inspectors Sachin Gawli and Shyam Bansode, along with Sub-Inspector Rahul Garad and other personnel, launched an investigation using technical analysis, CCTV footage and intelligence inputs.

During the probe, police arrested Ayush Arjun Detke, Arjun Babu Chavan, Aparna Sandeep Awale and Takhtsingh Premsingh Rathod, a jeweller from Mankhurd accused of purchasing the stolen gold ornaments. Police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.05 lakh from the accused.

Key accused absconding

However, the alleged key members of the gang — Avinash Sunil Shishupal, Aniket Sunil Shishupal and Mohammad Shahbaz Khan — are still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police investigations revealed that Avinash Shishupal and his associates have around 14 serious criminal cases registered against them. Officials said the gang had looted valuables worth nearly Rs 18.83 lakh in multiple offences, of which property worth Rs 9.43 lakh has already been recovered.

MCOCA proposal approved

“The accused were systematically targeting women in Airoli, Rabale and nearby areas and were involved in repeated serious offences. Considering their organised criminal activities and past records, a proposal to invoke the stringent MCOCA Act was submitted and later approved after scrutiny of evidence and criminal history,” a Rabale police officer said.

Also Watch:

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant had submitted the proposal for MCOCA action to Navi Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore. After reviewing the nature of the offences and supporting evidence, the proposal was approved and MCOCA provisions were invoked against the gang.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/