Navi Mumbai Crime: Rabale Police Arrest 3 Members Of Iranian Chain-Snatching Gang, Solve 10 Cases

Rabale Police arrest three alleged members of an Iranian gang involved in multiple chain-snatching cases across Navi Mumbai and Thane | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 12: Rabale Police have arrested three members of an Iranian gang involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents in the Airoli–Rabale area, solving 10 cases and recovering stolen property worth Rs 13.35 lakh.

The accused were tracked down to Ambivli in Kalyan using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, leading to the seizure of 85 grams of gold ornaments and two motorcycles used in the crimes.

Accused traced through CCTV footage and technical surveillance

The arrests follow an incident on April 19, at around 10.45 pm, when Raviraj Karande was standing near Ichhapurti Ganesh Temple in Airoli with his wife and father-in-law.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants approached him, struck his neck and snatched a gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh before fleeing. A case was registered at Rabale Police Station.

“During the investigation, the detection team analysed hundreds of CCTV cameras from the crime scene up to Ambivli in Kalyan. Based on technical inputs and information from informants, the accused were traced to an Iranian settlement in Ambivli. Acting on this, we laid a trap and arrested the accused,” said a police official from Rabale Police Station. The accused have been identified as Abbas Sallu Jafri (29), Husaini Faiyaz Sayyed (45) and Jafar Abbas Ashraf Sayyed (36).

Police recover gold ornaments and motorcycles

During interrogation, the trio confessed to committing eight chain-snatching offences under Rabale Police Station limits and two under Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane, taking the total to 10 cases.

Police recovered 8.5 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 12.75 lakh, along with two motorcycles — a Suzuki Access and a Bajaj Pulsar — valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.

Accused found to be habitual offenders

Police said the accused are habitual offenders. Husaini Faiyaz Sayyed has 25 cases registered against him across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, while Abbas Sallu Jafri has 24 cases on record.

Also Watch:

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant and Police Inspectors Sachin Gawli and Shyam Bansode, along with Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Palde and Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Garad.

The accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway, with police suspecting more cases may be detected.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/