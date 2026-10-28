Taloja Industrialists Oppose MIDC's 36-Hour Water Cut, Threaten Agitation If Supply Issues Persist | Representational Photo

Discontent among industrialists in the Taloja industrial estate over the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) decision to impose a continuous 36-hour water cut remains unresolved, with industry associations warning of an agitation if the situation does not improve by November 9.

MIDC Says Water-Cut Decision Taken By Maharashtra Government

MIDC superintendent met representatives of industry associations on Tuesday (October 27) to discuss the issue. During the meeting, it was clarified that the water-cut decision had been taken by the state government and that he did not have the authority to revoke it. However, the MIDC assured the industrialists that water would be supplied at adequate pressure.

The Taloja Manufacturers’ Association (TMA) and the Taloja Industries Association (TIA) had earlier announced plans to hold a march on Thursday, October 29, against the decision. During Tuesday’s meeting, industrialists highlighted the difficulties caused by water shortages and demanded that the continuous 36-hour shutdown be withdrawn. They also sought the removal of restrictions on purchasing water through borewells and tankers to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations.

MIDC Cites Barvi Dam Storage, Warns Of Possible 48-Hour Water Cut

According to MIDC officials, a 10% water cut has been imposed in accordance with a state government circular, taking into account the available storage in the Barvi dam. Officials also indicated that an additional 48-hour water shutdown could be considered if the shortage worsens in the future.

The Taloja industrial estate requires around 70 million litres of water per day, against the current supply of 65 million litres. Industrialists have also raised concerns over water leakage and theft, alleging that these factors are aggravating the shortage.

TMA Alleges 14% Water Loss Due To Leakage And Theft

“Fourteen per cent of the water is being lost due to leakage and theft, and the MIDC needs to take action against this. As per the norms, leakage and theft should not exceed 5%, but in Taloja, the figure stands at 14%,” said Shekhar Shringare, president of the TMA.

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Industrialists said the prolonged water shutdown was disrupting production schedules and placing additional pressure on smaller units, which may struggle to maintain output during a single shift.

TIA president Satish Shetty questioned why industrialists had not been taken into confidence before the water-cut decision was implemented. Industry representatives said the uncertainty over water availability was creating anxiety among manufacturers and making it difficult to plan operations.

The MIDC has directed officials to investigate complaints of leakage and water theft. Industrialists, however, have maintained that unless the supply situation improves and their concerns are addressed, they will proceed with their agitation.

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