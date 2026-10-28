NMMC Promises Pedestrian Bridge At Turbhe Store Within A Month After Woman Killed In Road Accident |

Navi Mumbai: A day after a woman was killed while crossing the Thane-Belapur Road at Turbhe Store, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has promised to construct a pedestrian bridge at the accident-prone stretch within a month. The assurance came after residents staged a road blockade, demanding immediate safety measures amid concerns over the prolonged delay in completing the flyover and the absence of a safe crossing facility.

Woman Killed By BMC Waste Transportation Vehicle On Thane-Belapur Road

Chhaya Gaikwad was killed on Monday evening after being hit by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) waste transportation vehicle while crossing the Thane-Belapur Road at Turbhe Store. She died on the spot.

The incident triggered protests by local residents, who blamed the lack of safe pedestrian infrastructure for exposing people to the risk of accidents. Led by social activist Abhiman Jagtap, the protesters demanded that a temporary pedestrian bridge be constructed until the flyover project is completed.

Resident Raises Concerns Over Years Of Delay In Flyover Construction

Resident Santosh Jadhav said he had been demanding the flyover for several years, but the delay in addressing the issue had put pedestrians at risk.

“Once the flyover is constructed, if people still die while crossing the road, the responsibility will lie with them. But at present, when there is no safe crossing facility, such deaths are the result of the NMMC's delayed response. The civic administration should have acted much earlier instead of waiting for a tragedy to occur,” Jadhav said.

NMMC Executive Engineer Gives Written Assurance For Bridge Construction

Following the protest and a representation submitted by residents, NMMC Executive Engineer Pandharinath Chavde gave a written assurance that a pedestrian bridge would be constructed within a month.

The civic administration has also assured residents that traffic police personnel and security guards will be deployed in the area. The proposed measures include installing CCTV cameras and traffic signal systems to regulate vehicle movement and improve pedestrian safety.

Residents said the measures were necessary to prevent further accidents and ensure that people could cross the busy road safely.

The latest fatality has once again brought pedestrian safety at Turbhe Store into focus, with the flyover project still incomplete and commuters continuing to face risks while crossing the busy Thane-Belapur Road.

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