59-Year-Old Tribal Man Dies Amid CIDCO Demolition Drive In Kharghar, Family Refuses To Accept Body Until FIR Filed |

Navi Mumbai: A tribal man (59) died after he was found lying inside his hut while a CIDCO anti-encroachment drive was underway in Belpada, Kharghar, on Tuesday. The death has triggered tension in the area, with the deceased’s family alleging that the demolition operation contributed to his death and refusing to accept the body until a case is registered against the officials concerned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Deceased Identified As 59-Year-Old Balu Rama Kambade

The deceased, Balu Rama Kambade (59), lived at House No. 677 in Adivasi Wadi near Sai Temple in Belpada, Sector 3, Kharghar. According to the accidental death report registered by Kharghar police, Kambade was found lying inside his hut at around 11 am on October 27, when an anti-encroachment operation was underway in the area.

His son, Ravi Kambade (36), and another family member, Datta Kambade, took him to the Panvel Sub-District Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. The report, registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), does not establish the cause of death or attribute it to the demolition drive.

Kharghar Police Register Accidental Death Report

“An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the matter, and further investigation is underway,” said ACP Vikram Kadam.

The family has maintained that it will not accept the body until a case is registered against the CIDCO officials concerned under the Atrocities Act. The demand has heightened tensions in Belpada, with local residents and tribal community members holding the planning authority responsible for the death. BJP MLA Vikrant Patil and other local leaders have also raised the issue.

CIDCO Denies Allegations Linking Death To Demolition Drive

CIDCO, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the death was not connected to its eviction drive. In a statement, a CIDCO spokesperson said the authority’s department dealing with unauthorised constructions had conducted an eviction drive in the Kharghar node on October 27.

During the operation, an unauthorised commercial structure made of brickwork and fitted with a tin shed, along with a tarpaulin shed in Belpada, was removed. The spokesperson said no demolition action had been taken against the hut in which Kambade lived.

“Claims that the tribal man died during the eviction drive are unfounded. Since no action was taken against the hut where he was residing, the question of his death being caused during the demolition operation does not arise,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that when the site was inspected from outside, Kambade was found injured inside the hut. An ambulance was called with the assistance of the police, and he was taken to hospital.

With the family blaming the demolition operation and CIDCO denying any connection, the circumstances surrounding Kambade’s death remain unclear. The police investigation and post-mortem findings are expected to establish the cause of death. Meanwhile, the family continues to refuse to accept the body pending action on its demand for a case against the officials concerned.

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