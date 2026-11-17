The High Court directed the civic body to take steps to prevent dog bite incidents in a cluster of housing societies in Kandivali. |

The Bombay High Court has told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take effective remedial measures to prevent dog bite incidents in a cluster of housing societies in Kandivali East.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on November 4 in response to a petition filed by Shivalik Towers, Shivalaya Residency and Gayatri Shivam. The housing societies have about 2,000 residents in all.

The counsel for the petitioners told the court that there had been 13 recorded incidents of aggression by street dogs and about 60 incidents in all.

The petition

The petition expressed concern in particular about a black dog and a white dog, who they alleged were “ferocious” and were “creating a menace in the society”. The petitioners said that the black had been captured by the BMC on May 9 and re-released in the same society on May 19, while the white dog had been captured on May 12 and re-released on May 27.

The housing societies alleged that no remedial steps had been taken despite repeated complaints and several incidents of dog bites. They claimed that the “aggressive incidents” involving the dogs resumed after they returned to the locality.

The petitioners sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately remove the dogs from the area and place them in a shelter or veterinary facility.

Court Directions



The High Court on November 4 told the civic body to “take further necessary effective remedial measures to eliminate occurrence of such incidents of dog bites in the society more particularly in wake of alleged attacks” on residents, including women and children.

The case will be heard further on December 1.