Mumbai Records 17 Dog-Bite Cases Every Hour In 2025, Nearly Double 2021 Rate

Mumbai's rising dog-bite figures have intensified scrutiny of the BMC's sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination and stray dog management measures | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Nearly 17 people reported dog bites every hour in Mumbai in 2025, almost twice the hourly rate recorded in 2021, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) stray dog sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programmes.

The city recorded 1,54,017 dog-bite cases last year, its highest annual tally in the five-year data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by health activist Chetan Kothari.

According to the RTI response, Mumbai recorded 79,252 dog-bite cases in 2021, averaging around 217 cases daily or nine every hour. The number rose to 1,06,797 in 2022 before declining to 61,332 in 2023. However, cases surged to 1,28,252 in 2024 and further to 1,54,017 in 2025, translating to approximately 421 cases every day.

Five-Year Dog-Bite Figures Raise Concerns

Over five years, the city reported a total of 5,29,650 dog-bite cases, averaging around 290 every day, or 12 every hour. The sharp increase in 2024 and 2025, following the dip in 2023, raises concerns about residents’ safety in neighbourhoods, streets and other public spaces.

In its RTI response, the BMC stated that no deaths due to dog bites or rabies following dog bites were reported in Mumbai. However, the scale of reported bites highlights the need to examine whether sterilisation and vaccination efforts are keeping pace with the problem.

“The figures underline the need to assess the effectiveness of sterilisation and vaccination programmes, ward-wise trends and measures to prevent dog attacks in public spaces,” said Kothari.

He expressed concern over the sharp rise in cases and reports of shortages of anti-rabies vaccines. “It is worrying that the number of dog-bite cases has risen manifold in Mumbai. Moreover, there are frequent news reports of shortages of rabies vaccines. The BMC must take active measures to control the dog population,” he said.

Animal Hospital Expert Flags Rabies Risks

Dr Mayur Dangar of the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel said, “Rabies can potentially spread through a scratch if an animal licks its paw and infected saliva contaminates its claws. Even pet dogs and cats can pose a risk if they are not vaccinated. Any scratch that breaks the skin should be promptly assessed by a doctor, who can advise on anti-rabies vaccination and other preventive treatment.”

BMC Expands Sterilisation Programme

The BMC has announced an expanded sterilisation drive, targeting 45,000 stray dogs in the current financial year and 1,35,000 over the next three years. Nine institutions, including Mumbai Veterinary College in Parel, have been appointed for the campaign, with approximately Rs 23 crore earmarked for the three-year programme.

A senior official from Deonar Abattoir said the programme aims to control the growth of the stray dog population, reduce the risk of diseases such as rabies and manage human-animal conflict.

A senior BMC health department official said the Animal Birth Control programme was first launched on a pilot basis in 1994 by the civic body's Public Health Department.

Following High Court directions in 1998, the programme has been implemented regularly with the participation of non-governmental organisations. By August 2025, a total of 4,34,529 stray dogs had been sterilised.

Survey Estimates Mumbai’s Stray Dog Population

A survey conducted in 2024 by Humane Society International, using the methodology prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, estimated Mumbai's stray dog population at 90,757.

The survey covered around 930 km of roads across the city and suburbs. In slum areas, the estimated density was 224 dogs per square kilometre. Of the total estimated population, 33,671 dogs had already been sterilised.

The BMC has estimated that the stray dog population could reach 4,48,947 in the future if it is not controlled. The civic body has 160 vaccination centres and said 1,00,235 stray dogs had received anti-rabies vaccines as of 2026.

Shelters Planned For Stray Dogs

The BMC is planning to shift stray dogs picked up from sensitive public locations, including schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations, to designated shelters instead of releasing them after sterilisation and vaccination.

The civic body has proposed a two-year contract with the AWBI-recognised Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust at an estimated cost of Rs 13.35 crore, including GST, with Rs 155 per dog per day allocated for shelter, food, vaccination, medical treatment and other care.

Also Watch:

Mumbai Dog-Bite Cases: 2025

Total cases: 1,54,017

Cases per hour: Approximately 17

Cases per day: Approximately 421

Dog-Bite Cases: 2021–2025

Total cases: 5,29,650

Average cases per day: Approximately 290

Average cases per hour: Approximately 12

Stray Dog Sterilisation And Vaccination

Dogs targeted for sterilisation over three years: 1,35,000

Stray dogs reported vaccinated against rabies as of 2026: 1,00,235

Estimated stray dog population in 2024: 90,757

Vaccination centres: 160

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