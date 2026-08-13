Take Immediate Action Against Illegal Constructions, Probe Officials Delaying Action: Anna Bansode | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed authorities to initiate immediate legal action against unauthorised and illegal constructions within the jurisdiction of the Kolhapur Urban Area Development Authority (KUADA).

Bansode also ordered an inquiry against officials found responsible for delaying or neglecting action against such constructions and directed that a detailed report on the status of illegal structures and action taken be submitted by August 28-29.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bansode at the Vidhan Bhavan to review alleged negligence by KUADA officials in taking action against unauthorised constructions. The Kolhapur district collector and officials concerned were present.

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The meeting reviewed complaints regarding unauthorised constructions in Valivade, Uchgaon, Gandhinagar, Chinchwad and Mudshingi villages. Officials provided details of notices issued, inspection reports, police cases filed and the status of related court proceedings.

Bansode said cases should not be kept pending merely by issuing notices or taking routine action. Authorities must initiate further strict legal proceedings as per rules and fix responsibility for delays, he said.

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He also directed the district collector to issue necessary notices and take further action, besides instructing the concerned sub-registrars to take steps to prevent the sale and purchase of residential units in unauthorised buildings.

Bansode stressed that action must be taken without discrimination against all illegal constructions and ordered a comprehensive survey and report on such structures by August 28-29.

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