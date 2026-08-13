Congress To Hold 10-Day Residential Training Camp For District Presidents In Nashik | X

Nashik: The Congress will organise a 10-day residential training camp for district Congress committee presidents in Nashik from August 24 to September 2 as part of its ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’, aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure.Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will provide special guidance to the participants. The camp is being organised under the leadership of the training department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as part of the process of selecting and appointing district presidents.

The training programme will focus on the Congress’s vision and political direction for the coming period, challenges facing the party, organisational preparedness, its ideology and its role in the country’s politics.

The party will also focus on the views, expectations and concerns of younger workers, along with discussions on contemporary political issues. Eminent scholars and experts from various fields at the state and national levels will address the participants.

MP Shashikant Senthil, chairman of the National War Room, will conduct special sessions for three days. Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra and the national level, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, will also interact with the trainees.

The AICC training team, led by Sachin Rao, will oversee the programme.

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