Take care of trees, BMC urges citizens

The BMC's Garden Department has asked office-bearers of housing societies, institutions and owners of bungalows to look after trees in their vicinity and approach the Garden Department for their upkeep. The department's in-charge, Jitendra Pardesi, said that many trees inside housing societies and institutions are neglected and could be in danger of getting damaged.

“We have asked housing societies' office-bearers and officials from institutions where trees are located to seek guidance on how to maintain these trees from the Garden Department. We request them to reach out to us,” Pardesi said. He said that infestation of fungi on trees and shrubs increases the chances of tree fall which can lead to loss of life of trees and humans. “It is important to conduct scientific inspection of privately-owned trees,” he said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:22 AM IST