Bhopal: BMC signs contract with waste management Companies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation has signed a contract with Green Resources Solid Waste Management Pvt Ltd for management of solid waste generated in the city, said the officials of BMC.

The contract bounds the company to deal with 5 lakh metric tons of legacy waste and 800 metric tons of fresh waste, they added.

The company is required to deal with the legacy waste generated in the city till March 2022 and the period of agreement for per day execution of fresh waste is up to 5 years.

In the course of disposal of Legacy and Fresh Waste, manure is generated as the main product and RDF (Refuse Derived fuel) as the by-product is generated. The latter, however, can neither be used anywhere nor is recyclable. RDF is executed only as a fuel in cement factories and waste to energy. An agreement has been signed with EIE Complete Solution Pvt Ltd to dispose it off, said a BMC cleanliness ambassador.

The agency is distributing the manure generated among the local farmers to raise awareness about waste management.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:46 PM IST