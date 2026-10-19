Sword-Wielding Youths Storm Garba Event In Kalyan's Varap, Trigger Panic; 3 Arrested, CCTV Video Surfaces | File Pic

Kalyan: A Navratri Garba celebration at the Zilla Parishad school ground in Varap, near Titwala in Kalyan, was thrown into chaos after a group of youths allegedly stormed the venue carrying swords and waved the weapons, forcing the dance programme to stop and triggering panic among participants and spectators. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

According to preliminary information, five to six youths arrived at the venue on three to four motorcycles, carrying swords. Their sudden arrival with weapons created fear among those attending the Garba event, with people scrambling to move to safety. The incident has raised concerns over public safety and law and order in the Varap-Kamba area.

Attack linked to earlier dispute?

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may be linked to a dispute that took place two days earlier. The accused allegedly arrived at the venue in search of a youth, intending to attack him. However, the exact motive and circumstances behind the incident are yet to be established and will be ascertained through the police investigation.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage is now being examined by the police to identify those involved.

Case registered against seven; three arrested

Confirming the action, API Nalawade of Titwala Police Station said a case had been registered against seven people and three accused had been arrested. Police are searching for the remaining accused, while questioning of those arrested is underway.

The police are also using the viral video to identify the other suspects and establish their roles in the incident.

Also Watch:

Residents demand separate police station

The incident has renewed concerns among residents of Varap and Kamba, where repeated criminal incidents have fuelled demands for stronger policing. Local residents have called for the establishment of an independent police station for the Varap-Kamba area to improve law enforcement and strengthen security.

Residents have also demanded strict action against those involved in the incident to prevent similar incidents and ensure that people can participate in public celebrations without fear.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/