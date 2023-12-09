Swadichha Sane Murder Case: Crime Branch Claims Victim & Accused Were Last Spotted Together At Bandra Bandstand On Nov 30

Social media

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime branch had said that there is enough evidence against 32-year-old lifeguard Mithu Singh, booked for murder of 22-year-old MBBS student Swadichha Sane, even though the body has not been found, while opposing his bail plea.

The crime branch has filed a reply on Singh's bail plea claiming that Sane and Singh were last spotted together at Bandra Bandstand on November 30, 2021. Besides, the police claimed that while scrutinizing his phone they came across photos which Singh had clicked from his phone with Sane at around 2:26 am on November 30, 2021.

The crime branch in its reply has said that Choudhary knew about the death of a 18-year-old girl by name Tarannum Ansari, who fell in the sea near Bandstand in January 2016, while clicking selfies. However, her body has still now been found. Hence, the police claimed Choudhary also seems to have disposed of Sane's body at the very spot.

The crime branch has further stated that there was no reason for Choudhary to be with a stranger girl unless his intention was to sexually abuse her. Besides, the police said Sane already was in a relationship with one of her classmates. This shows that Sane and Singh were not in relationship and for that reason she would have refused his sexual advances and in that she would have fallen and died.

Singh on the other hand claims that if he knew about her death why would he call her 13 times in the night. The crime branch in its response said that Singh called on Sane's number only to create an alibi and for which Singh also took a screenshot, which is an unusual conduct, prosecution has said.

Singh denies charges

Singh has filed a bail application through his lawyer Harshman Chavan recently. In his bail plea, Singh has claimed that "there is no cogent material on record to show that prima facie the Applicant had any motive or was seen by any persons committing the alleged crime on the girl."

Besides, Singh has said that the prosecution has given no explanation for the delay of one and a half years to arrest him. Singh claimed that he was detained in a police station on November 30, 2021 and was tortured to confess the crime which he has not committed, Singh has said.

On November 29, 2021, Sane, who was pursuing MBBS from Grant Medical College, Byculla, had left her house to appear for her third year exam. However, she did not reach college. But the investigation revealed that she got down at Bandra and went to Bandstand at around 12:50 pm. It was here, the Mumbai police claimed Sane met Singh.

Swadicha could not be seen leaving Bandstand on CCTV footage

The Mumbai police claimed that Sane was with the accused on the night of November 30, 2021 at Patharkandi area, Bandstand. The Police therefore checked the CCTV cameras of Hotel Taj Land main gate, Visarjan Point and Galaxy Apartment of November 30, 2021 from morning 3:41 am till 12:00 pm in the afternoon. However, Swadicha could not be seen leaving the Bandstand area in any CCTV footage.