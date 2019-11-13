Swachh Bharat Mission: BMC to pay Rs 50.19 lakh to consultancy firm

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed M/s E&I as the consultant for the Swachh Bharat Mission - 2020. The corporation will shell out Rs 50.19 lakh for the consultation work.

A proposal for this will be tabled in the Standing Committee meeting which will be held on Wednesday.

For the proper implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission in cities and states, as per the guidelines, there is a need for ‘State Project Management Institute’ and ‘City Level Project Implementation Organisation’ respectively.

In fact, the corporation had appointed M/s E&I as the consultant in June without floating any tender, and now after five months, a proposal for the approval will be submitted in the standing committee meeting.

This consultant firm will have to coordinate with the State Project Management Institute and the Urban Development Ministry, prepare the plans and submit the detailed report to the Ministry of Urban Development.