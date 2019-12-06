Swachata Abhiyan on the occasion of 98th Birth Celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj the BAPS Saints were seen conducting an unique cleanliness initiative. The saints personally cleaned the entire DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after the event took place.

"Pramukh Swami Maharaj has contributed immensely to the betterment of society and to our own lives as well, this cleanliness initiative is an expression of our devotion towards God & Guru." said the saints.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj's 98th birth anniversary event was graced by the presence of 750 saints along with more than 70000 dignitaries, guests and devotees. Amongst the renown attendees was Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister of India.

Here are some of the pictures of the Swachata Abhiyan: