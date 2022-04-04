e-Paper Get App
Suspected technical snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur

The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, it said.

PTI | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Suspected technical snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur | File pic
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight on Monday returned safely to the Nagpur airport from where it had taken off for its destination following a suspected technical snag, the private airline said.

"All passengers are safe and the aircraft is under further inspection," the airline said.

The statement did not provide further details.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:23 PM IST