Mumbai: School bus, which went missing along with students, traced

A school bus from Podar School of Santacruz has been traced. The bus was missing for about 5 hours.

The bus leaves the school at 12 and leaves students, however, it was untraceable for 5 hours today.

As per the report by ABP Maza, Mumbai police clarified that the bus was not hijacked. They also said that it was the first day of the school and the driver did not know his route properly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:44 PM IST