Sushiben Shah new chairperson of Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior Congress leader Sushiben Shah as the chairperson of the state Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The women and child welfare minister Yashomati Thakur announced that Shah’s announcement will be for three years.

The government has also appointed the members of the Commission including Nilima Chavan, Sanjar Sengar, Pradnya Khosre, Jayashree Palve, Sayali Palkhedkar and Chaitanya Purandare.

Shah told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ I will take over the charge along with the members of the Commission on Thursday. I will travel the state, meet the stakeholders and make efforts to protect the rights of the child.’’

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:27 PM IST