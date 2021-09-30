Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB arrests hotelier Kunal Jani

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently arrested a hotelier Kunal Jani in an alleged drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to ANI, Jani was the actor's friend and was absconding arrest. He resides in Khar.

Earlier last month, an NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Rajput's roomate Siddharth Pithani in the same case.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Following the actor's death, a probe was conducted by the NCB into alleged drug links in the film industry based on Whatsapp chats, and several people were arrested under the NDPS Act in this connection, most of whom are out on bail currently.

In August last year, NCB had registered an offence against actress Rhea Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave them details about Chakraborty's communication with few people wherein they were discussing about drugs such as MDMA, LSD and hash (hashish). The ED had received the alleged information from the deleted WhatsApp data of Chakraborty.

Later the NCB arrested several people including Rhea and her brother Showik among others in connection with the case.

Showik in his statement to the NCB had claimed that only once Rhea's card was used to make the payment of contraband meant for Sushant Singh Rajput and rest all the time payments were made by Rajput’s then house manager Samuel Miranda. Showik also claimed that he never paid or received any money for procuring contraband meant for Rajput.

Rajput died by alleged suicide in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:27 PM IST