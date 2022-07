Suryanagari express and Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express to halt at Vapi station

For the convenience of passengers, an additional stoppage has been provided at Vapi station to Train No 12479/12480 Suryanagari express and Train No 19091/19092 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12480/12479 Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur Suryanagari Express has been provided with an additional halt at Vapi station, Ex Bandra Terminus w.e.f 25th July 2022 and Ex Jodhpur w.e.f 24th July 2022.

Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur Suryanagari Express will arrive Vapi at 3.22 pm and depart at 3.24 pm Similarly, Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Express will arrive Vapi at 08.44 am and depart at 08.46 am.

Train No. 19091/19092 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express has been provided with additional halt at Vapi station, Ex Bandra Terminus w.e.f 25th July 2022 and Ex Gorakhpur w.e.f 26th July 2022.

Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express will arrive Vapi at 07.12 am and depart at 07.14 am Similarly, Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will arrive Vapi at 05.59 am and depart at 06.01 am

Consequent to halt of Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Humsafar Express at Vapi station, the timings of Train No. 12922 Flying Ranee at Surat and Udhna and Train No. 19002 at Amalsad has been revised w.e.f 25th July, 2022. Train No 12922 will now depart from Surat at 05.10 am and arrival of the train at Udhna station will be 05.20/05.21 am. Train No 19002 will arrive/depart Amalsad at 05.21/05.22 am.

