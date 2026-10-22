Suriname Ambassador Meets Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: Suriname’s Ambassador to India, Hanisha Jairam, paid a courtesy visit to the Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai on Thursday and held a meeting with Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sachin Ahir.

Ahir welcomed the ambassador during the visit, which focused on the friendly diplomatic ties between India and Suriname and the scope for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Opportunities for bilateral trade cooperation

Jairam noted that Suriname has a significant population of Indian origin and shares strong and cordial diplomatic, economic and trade relations with India. She said Mumbai, being the country’s financial capital, offered opportunities to expand trade and cooperation across various sectors.

She also highlighted aspects of Suriname’s legislature, which has 51 members, and its Cabinet, comprising 17 members.

Ambassador tours Maharashtra Legislature

During her visit, Jairam toured both the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

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Ahir expressed hope that the visit would contribute to further strengthening trade ties and the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Legislature Secretary-2 Meghana Talekar-Itkelwar, Secretary-3 Dr Vilas Athawale, Secretary-4 Shivdarshan Sathye and Pandit Khedkar, secretary to the Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

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