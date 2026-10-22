Mumbai-Hisar Medical Flight Carrying Coffin Landed On Wrong Runway In July, Confusing Markings Suspected In AAIB Preliminary Report | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A non-scheduled air medical transport flight carrying a coffin from Mumbai landed on an abandoned runway strip at Hisar Airport earlier in July, possibly due to confusing markings, according to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The Beechcraft King Air C-90A twin-engine turboprop (VT-SLK), operated by Mumbai-based Flaps Aviation, departed Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 14. The flight, which was carrying two flight crew, two passengers and a casket, proceeded normally until its final non-precision approach into Hisar. However, during visual alignment, the flight crew lined up on an abandoned paved runway structure that sits directly in line with the operational approach path.

Aircraft strikes runway equipment

The aircraft touched down over 602 m past the beginning of the abandoned pavement. As the aircraft rolled 509.8 metres along the deactivated strip, its landing gear and airframe collided with the operational runway’s approach lights installed directly on the disused pavement. It also hit the far-field monitoring antenna, which was uprooted and thrown around 60 m onto the shoulder.

While none of the four occupants were injured and no post-impact fire occurred, initial damage assessments by maintenance engineers revealed significant structural impact in the engines, propellers, fuselage, wings, and landing gear.

Misleading runway markings identified

According to the AAIB, preliminary evidence points to misleading visual cues on the approach path as a primary factor in the misidentification. Although the old runway designator, threshold lines, chevrons and centreline had been painted over with black paint, they remained clearly legible against the pavement contrast. Moreover, the initial closed runway "X" marking was situated 315 metres from the start of the abandoned pavement – leaving an extended stretch of unmarked asphalt visible during final descent.

AAIB recommends immediate corrective measures

The AAIB has launched a formal investigation with participation from Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) as the state of manufacture for the PT6A engines. In its preliminary report, the AAIB issued immediate interim recommendations directing the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Hisar to completely obliterate or strip all remaining legible markings on the abandoned pavement to eliminate visual confusion.

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It also directed the AAI to position closed runway markings (X) at each extremity of the abandoned pavement in accordance with DGCA safety standards and publish a formal caution notice on all official Hisar aerodrome approach charts warning pilots of the inline abandoned pavement ahead of the runway.

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