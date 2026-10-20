Air India, IndiGo & Akasa Air Suspend Saudi Arabia Flights Amid Middle East Conflict, Check Routes & Dates | Representative image

New Delhi, Oct 20: Airline operations continue to be affected in the Gulf region despite the resumption of operations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport late last week, as several flights have been cancelled following the escalation in the Middle East conflict due to the Houthi missile and drone attacks.

For Indian travellers headed for the Gulf and Western countries, airline schedules have been disrupted as airlines have cut flights due to security concerns.

EASA extends Gulf airspace warning

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its advisory warning airlines against flying over parts of the Gulf, including the waters around the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, at least until November 16.

🚨 Air traffic at Jeddah airport has come to a halt.Flight tracking shows Saudia and flynas jets inbound from Sharm El Sheikh and Istanbul stuck in holding patterns over the Red Sea instead of landing.via AB4_Ali3 https://t.co/p8PbMnvO1b — Post Open Source (@CocoPostel) October 20, 2026

The warning applies to EU airlines and non-EU carriers authorised to operate flights to, from or within the European Union.

"The possible use of missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems creates a high risk to civil flights at all altitudes and flight levels within the concerned airspace," it said.

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Consequently, several international carriers have halted routes to affected countries or modified their flight paths to completely avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli and Gulf airspace.

Air India suspends Saudi flights

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24.

Passengers affected by the cancellations have been asked to check the airlines' latest advisories for refund and rebooking arrangements.

The Tata Group airline carriers have said that they are monitoring the situation before taking a decision on resuming flights.

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IndiGo and Akasa Air cancellations

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24.

Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia have been advised to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport, as the suspension may affect both outbound and return journeys.

Similarly, Akasa Air has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 24 and services to Jeddah until October 21.

Passengers with affected bookings have been advised to check the latest cancellation notices and available alternatives.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)