Surge In Crimes Against Women Reported In Thane; 100% Solvency Rate Maintained By Police |

Thane: A concerning rise in criminal offenses against women and minors has been reported within the Thane Police Commissionerate for the year 2025. According to official data covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, a total of 516 cases of sexual assault and 813 cases of molestation were registered.

Sexual Assault Statistics and Demographics

The data reveals a grim reality regarding the safety of minors. Out of the 516 sexual assault cases:

302 cases involved victims under the age of 18 (minors).

214 cases involved women aged 18 and above.

A recent horrifying incident in the Naupada area, involving the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl by a 45-year-old man in an under-construction building, has sparked widespread political outrage and demands for stringent action against the perpetrator.

Geographical Breakdown of Cases

The concentration of reported crimes varies across the different zones under the Thane Commissionerate. The stretch between Thane and Diva remains the most affected area.

Region / City Cluster Number of Sexual Assault Cases

Thane to Diva (Zones 1 & 5) 185

Dombivli and Kalyan 125

Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur 128

Bhiwandi 78

Total 516

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Molestation Cases

In addition to sexual assault, 813 cases of molestation were registered across various police stations in the Commissionerate. Of these, 252 cases involved minor girls, while the remaining cases involved adult women.

Police Performance and Response

Despite the rise in reported incidents, the Thane Police have maintained a rigorous investigation standard. The report notes that the police successfully achieved a 100% solvency rate in sexual assault cases, ensuring that every reported matter was investigated and processed.

While the police have been proactive in making arrests, local residents and political groups are calling for increased patrolling and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of violence against women in the region.

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