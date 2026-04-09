Kalyan Shocker: Retired Police Officer Booked For Assault, Misconduct With Women In Housing Society; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Kalyan: In a disturbing incident reported from Kalyan West, a retired police officer has been booked for allegedly creating chaos inside a high-profile residential society, misbehaving with women, and assaulting residents. The shocking episode, which was captured on CCTV cameras, has triggered concern among locals over safety within gated communities.

Misconduct in Parking Area Sparks Violence

According to the complaint, the incident took place at Vallabh Tower, where a woman resident was attempting to take her two-wheeler out of the parking area along with her minor child. The accused, identified as retired police officer B. L. Pawar, allegedly parked his vehicle deliberately behind her, blocking her way.

Despite repeated honking, the accused refused to move his vehicle and instead began staring at the woman. The situation escalated when he allegedly started abusing her verbally, leading to a heated argument that soon turned violent.

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Residents Assaulted, Women Abused

As other society members gathered to intervene, the accused reportedly hurled obscene abuses at them and physically assaulted male residents who opposed his behaviour. The complainant has further alleged that the accused outraged her modesty and used derogatory remarks targeting her character.

Residents claimed that this was not the first complaint against the accused and alleged that earlier complaints had not resulted in any concrete police action.

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Case Registered Under BNS, Probe Underway

Acting on the complaint, the Mahatma Phule Police registered a case late at night against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been initiated and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about accountability and the conduct of former law enforcement personnel, as well as the safety of residents within residential complexes.

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