Surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra as people not following protocols properly: AIIMS

As people in states like Delhi and Maharashtra are not following COVID-19 protocols properly, an increase in cases can be seen, said Sanjeev Sinha, Professor at the Department of Medicine in New Delhi's AIIMS.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the professor said: "People in states like Delhi and Maharashtra are not following COVID-19 protocols properly, due to which surge in the cases can be seen there." He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"The government is conducting the largest vaccination program in the country. For this Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister made efforts to bring this make in India vaccine. Whoever is eligible for the vaccine should take it immediately," the professor urged.

He also said that from April 1 government has given the vaccine to people aged over 45 years. People have to come forward to take the vaccine.