Surge in COVID-19 cases: Follow self-discipline or be ready for fresh curbs, warns CM Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

If cases will keep on increasing, the state government will have to make the use of masks mandatory, DCM Pawar

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to the citizens

If you have a fever, cold, or sore throat, get tested immediately

Masks should be used in crowded places

Increase vaccination between the ages of twelve and eighteen

Senior citizens should get vaccinated and get a booster dose

The health system should prepare the infrastructure, storage of oxygen and medicines

Be ready to tackle waterborne diseases with the onset of monsoon. Since their symptoms are similar to those of corona, doctors should also ask such patients to undergo timely tests

Amid rising COIVD-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the people to follow self-discipline, wear masks, get vaccinated, wash hands and keep a safe distance if they don’t want fresh restrictions. Thackeray chaired a special meeting with the Task Force and reviewed the present situation and the state government’s preparedness. ‘’Vigilance without panic and stricter voluntary adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour,’’ said Thackeray reiterating that citizens should not be complacent or be prepared for fresh curbs in due course of time if the cases go on rising.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government may make the use of masks compulsory to curb virus infection. He noted that the state government after handling three waves of the pandemic is keeping a close vigil and taking due precautions.

Statements by CM and DCM came on a day when 1045 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Maharashtra. The public health department said the COVID-19 active cases have increased seven times from 626 to 4,559. The department's additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas said 97% of the total number of cases are in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities. Mumbai's positivity rate is 6 percent and the state's rose to 3 per cent, he said.

‘’The number of COVID-19 has been increasing in the last few days and it is expected to grow further. Therefore, the government will be monitoring the situation for the next fortnight. In order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, citizens should focus on Covid Appropriate Behaviour,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray asked the administration to check that the field hospitals built during the pandemic are in good condition. They should be subjected to a structural audit. The health department has been instructed to look into whether there are medical staff and necessary infrastructure in the area.

Meanwhile, Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi, who was present at the meeting, in a tweet said, ‘’ Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild Omicron variants. Protect vulnerable, keep close watch on hospitalization, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour recommended especially in indoor closed environment, avoid crowding. Make masking a health habit, Stay vigilant without panic.’’