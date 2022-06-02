Mumbai: Businessman stops on Bandra-Worli sea link to save bird, run over by taxi

Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

Mumbai: 43-year-old businessman Amar Jariwala asked his driver to stop his car on the Bandra-World sea link to save a kite that had hit his car and was injured. As the two got off, they were hit by a speeding taxi.

The impact caused Jariwala to fling into the air and fall on the railing before falling onto the carriageway. The two were taken to the nearby Lilavati Hospital. Doctors declared Jariwala dead while the driver, Sham Kamat (41) is undergoing treatment.

The taxi driver, 38-year-old Ravindrakumar Jaiswar, has been arrested for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.

While stopping on the sea link is not allowed, the limit for speeding vehicles in 80 kmph.

"Motorists should drive in such a way that s/he can see things that are 100 metres ahead and the vehicle can be controlled. In this case, the taxi driver could not control his vehicle," said a police officer, as quoted in TOI.

