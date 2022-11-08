Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad to welcome Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Supriya Sule | File Photo

As the NCP chief Sharad Pawar is recovering from illness, state party unit chief Jayant Patil, Pawar's MP daughter Supriya Sule and party MLA Jitendra Awhad will welcome the Congress’ 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 10.

Led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, yatra on Monday entered Maharashtra and it will pass through 15 assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in the state; mostly in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, during its 14-day sojourn till November 20.

NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said that Patil, Sule and Awhad will participate with Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodi Yatra' in Nanded and also attend the public meeting on November 10.

Aaditya Thackeray may attend rally

In a related development, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray could participate in yatra. Uddhav Sena leader Sachin Ahir said the Thackeray scion is touring Marathwada and yatra would also be passing through the region.

“The possibility of Aaditya Thackeray attending 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' can't be ruled out. The decision will be taken after discussions with the party chief. Coincidentally, he is also touring the region (Marathwada) and attempts are being made to see if it (his visit) can coincide with the rally,” Ahir said.

The yatra's idea is to bring everyone together and knowingly or unknowingly, people from every section of the society are supporting it. This has to be welcomed if they are coming to Maharashtra, the Sena MLC said.