Supreme Court Directs Rollout Of ICU Guidelines To Boost Rural Healthcare Access | file pic

Mumbai: Rural areas are expected to receive improved access to ICU beds as the Supreme Court has directed the implementation of recommendations under the Guidelines for Organisation and Delivery of Intensive Care Services.

This comprehensive document, prepared by an expert committee of leading critical care specialists, aims to enhance intensive care services nationwide. In Maharashtra, ICU infrastructure saw rapid expansion following the Covid pandemic, increasing from around 9,300 beds in 2020 to nearly 39,700 in 2022, marking more than a fourfold rise.

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Despite this progress, many rural healthcare facilities still lack basic critical care resources, including reliable electricity, ventilators, and monitoring systems. The guidelines focus on upgrading ICU infrastructure in hospitals by ensuring adequate space between beds, proper isolation facilities, continuous oxygen supply, and reliable power backup.

They also emphasise the availability of essential medical equipment such as ventilators, multiparameter monitors, infusion pumps and other life-support systems required for managing critically ill patients. These improvements are expected to significantly enhance the capacity of hospitals, particularly in underserved and rural regions. Alongside infrastructure, the document highlights the importance of trained healthcare personnel.

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It recommends the presence of qualified intensivists, well-trained nursing staff, and multidisciplinary teams including physiotherapists and technicians. A March 2026 study in the Journal of Emergencies and Trauma underscores the urgency of these reforms.

It reports that rural India has only about 1.3 ICU beds per 100,000 people, compared to 4.8 in urban areas, with a national average of 2.3. This is significantly lower than global figures, with the US at 34.7 and China at 12.5 ICU beds per 100,000 people.