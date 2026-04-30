Maharashtra Govt Reviews Rural Hospital Land Proposal And Plans State Cremation Ground Modernisation |

Mumbai: A detailed review meeting was held at the state secretariat to assess a proposal for making land available for a rural hospital at Karjagi village in Akkalkot taluka of Solapur district. Officials discussed utilising land belonging to the Zilla Parishad, including a primary health centre, a veterinary dispensary, and an Urdu primary school. The option of arranging land on a rental basis was also considered.

Zilla Parishad land being considered for hospital

The proposed hospital is expected to significantly improve access to quality healthcare for residents in the Karjagi area. Authorities have been directed to expedite the approval process and take a final decision at the earliest.

In a separate development, the state government convened an important meeting to review the condition of cremation and burial grounds across Maharashtra. It was decided to constitute a state-level study committee to examine their current status, modernisation needs, and beautification.

Authorities told to expedite approval

The committee will study both cremation and burial practices in Hindu communities and explore measures to promote social harmony in rural areas by making cremation grounds accessible to people of all castes. It will conduct field visits across districts and submit a comprehensive report with recommendations.

Minister Jaykumar Gore directed that construction of cremation grounds should be prioritised wherever development works are proposed. He also stressed the need for at least one common public cremation ground in every village catering to all sections of society.

Committee to study Hindu cremation and burial practices

The government emphasised the provision of basic amenities at cremation sites, including water supply, electricity, tree plantation, shelters, RCC structures, seating arrangements, approach roads, and separate sanitation facilities for men and women.

MLA Devendra Kothe highlighted the need to encourage village-level initiatives for cremation ground development.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Rural Development) Eknath Davale and other representatives, were present at the meeting.

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