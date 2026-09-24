Supreme Court Defers Ulhasnagar Civic Nomination Process, New Deadline Set For September 28 | AI Representational Image

Ulhasnagar: The election process for seven nominated corporator posts in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has been deferred following a Supreme Court order, with the civic body now required to complete the process by September 28.

The Supreme Court passed the order on Wednesday after UMC Mayor Ashwini Nikam and two disqualified Shiv Sena corporators approached the court seeking deferment of the nomination process. The mayor's side had sought a week's extension, but the court granted three days beyond the September 25 deadline fixed earlier by the Bombay High Court. Since September 27 falls on a Sunday, the process will now be completed on September 28.

Nomination process deferred

The seven nominated corporator posts have been pending for several months. The UMC had scheduled a special general body meeting for September 24 to complete the next stage of the process. The Supreme Court's latest order has now put the scheduled proceedings on hold.

The dispute centres on the disqualification of two Shiv Sena corporators following invalidation of their caste certificates. The two have challenged their disqualification before the Bombay High Court and contended that the nomination process should be deferred until their petitions are decided.

The Supreme Court, however, did not keep the nominated corporator process in abeyance until those cases are decided. It directed that the disqualification petitions continue before the Bombay High Court.

High Court order challenged

The matter had earlier reached the Bombay High Court after BJP leader and UMC group leader Rajesh Wadharia challenged the indefinite postponement of the nomination process. On September 11, the High Court quashed the mayor's decision and the subsequent communication issued by Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale, directing the civic body to restart the process and complete it by September 25.

Following the High Court order, the nomination process resumed and 42 aspirants reportedly entered the fray for the seven posts.

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Process due September 28

BJP group leader Rajesh Wadharia said the Supreme Court had granted only a three-day extension despite the request for seven days. He said the nominated corporator appointment process would now be completed on September 28.

The Supreme Court has also directed that the petitions challenging the disqualification of the two corporators be heard by the Bombay High Court on September 28.

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