Maharashtra Dry Spell: Govt To Prioritise Crop Insurance, Loan Waivers For Affected Farmers | File Pic

Mumbai: In the wake of a severe dry spell affecting standing kharif crops across Maharashtra, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne assured farmers on Thursday that the state government stands firmly with them and will prioritise relief through crop insurance, farm loan waivers, and key agricultural schemes. An official relief notification is expected to be issued in the next two to three days.

Minister Bharne made these remarks during a field visit to Pimpale village in Sangamner taluka, where he personally inspected damaged soybean crops on the farm of local grower Sopan Chakor. Interacting directly with affected farmers, the Minister assessed the severity of the rainfall deficit and the resulting agricultural distress. Taking immediate note of grievance regarding crop insurance claims, Bharne directed officials from the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to take prompt corrective measures for the ongoing kharif season.

Crop losses reviewed

Ahilyanagar district has been hit hard by prolonged dry spells during critical growth stages. Despite high sowing figures — soybean at 113.03%, cotton at 91.66%, maize at 163.34%, and tur (pigeon pea) at 134.32% — the water stress during the pod-filling stage for soybean is expected to severely impact yields.

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Following crop and water review meetings across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Konkan, and Pune divisions, the Agriculture Minister is currently on a tour of the Nashik revenue division. Observing the worsening drought-like conditions in Nashik, Bharne instructed the local administration to visit farm locations directly to ensure smooth delivery of welfare benefits. He also directed officials to initiate immediate contingency measures for fodder, drinking water, and livestock management alongside crop relief.

Relief measures planned

Bharne noted that a comprehensive relief notification would soon be released jointly by the Central and State Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation Departments.

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"Being a farmer myself, I deeply understand the pain of crop loss," Bharne stated. "The government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, is working tirelessly to deliver timely financial and administrative assistance to every affected family."

The ground inspection was attended by MLA Amol Khatal, Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, District Collector Pankaj Ashiya, along with senior officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, MSEDCL (Mahavitaran), and Gram Vikas departments.

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