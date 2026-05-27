Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar For Elevation To Apex Court

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as a Supreme Court judge | File Photo

Mumbai, May 28: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of five persons as judges of the Supreme Court, including four sitting Chief Justices of High Courts, among them Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.

The Collegium has also recommended the name of Senior Advocate V. Mohana, who practises at the apex court. The recommendations were made at the Collegium meetings held on May 22 and 27.

Four Chief Justices among those recommended

Others recommended for elevation are Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, and Chief Justice Arun Palli of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, respectively.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was transferred to the Bombay High Court in July 2025. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after Chief Justice Alok Aradhe was elevated to the Supreme Court in August 2025.

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Justice Chandrashekhar’s judicial journey

Before this, Chief Justice Chandrashekhar was serving at the Rajasthan High Court. He practised law in Delhi for nearly two decades before being appointed as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2013.

He later served as its Acting Chief Justice and was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in 2024.

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