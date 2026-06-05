 Supreme Court Cancels Anticipatory Bail; GRP Arrests 3 Dismissed Railway Personnel For Robbing Passenger
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Supreme Court Cancels Anticipatory Bail; GRP Arrests 3 Dismissed Railway Personnel For Robbing Passenger

The GRP arrested dismissed railway personnel Lalit Jagtap, Rahul Bhosale and Anil Rathod on June 3 after the Supreme Court cancelled their anticipatory bail. They allegedly robbed Rajasthan jewellery merchant Kamalkumar Soni of a 14-gram gold bar and ₹31,900 at Mumbai Central railway station on August 10, 2025. A court sent them to five days’ police custody.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 02:30 AM IST
Supreme Court Cancels Anticipatory Bail; GRP Arrests 3 Dismissed Railway Personnel For Robbing Passenger
Supreme Court Cancels Anticipatory Bail; GRP Arrests 3 Dismissed Railway Personnel For Robbing Passenger | Representational image

Mumbai: After the Supreme Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by the Bombay High Court, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three dismissed railway personnel on June 3 for allegedly robbing a passenger at Mumbai Central railway station.

API Jagtap & Constables Bhosale, Rathod Accused

The accused, identified as Lalit Jagtap, an assistant police inspector, and constables Rahul Bhosale and Anil Rathod, were attached to Mumbai Central railway station at the time of the incident. They are accused of robbing a 37-year-old jewellery merchant from Rajasthan of a 14-gram gold bar and ₹31,900 in cash while on duty.

GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar said a court remanded the three accused to five days' police custody.

Victim Soni Was Waiting for Duronto Express on Aug 10, 2025

According to the FIR, the complainant, Kamalkumar Soni, was waiting to board the Duronto Express with his daughter and brother-in-law on Aug 10, 2025, when the three policemen allegedly stopped and searched him.

Soni alleged that despite producing receipts for the gold bar found in his possession, the policemen assaulted him, took him to a room near the platform, threatened him and forced him to sign a blank paper. The accused allegedly took away the gold bar and ₹31,900 in cash, returning only ₹1,900 before allowing him to board the train.

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After returning to Rajasthan, Soni lodged a complaint at Ratangarh police station on Aug 18, 2025. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Central GRP, which registered an FIR.

Following the registration of the case, the three policemen were suspended and later dismissed from service on March 30.

The Bombay High Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the accused, citing the absence of visible distress in CCTV footage and the delay in filing the FIR. However, the Supreme Court set aside the order, describing it as a 'cryptic order', paving the way for their arrest.

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