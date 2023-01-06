Supreme Court approves to razing 50-yr-old National Insurance Company building in Mumbai

Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to demolish an over 50-year-old dilapidated building of the National Insurance Company (NIC) in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court (HC) order for razing the structure on Annie Besant Road in Worli.

The top court vacated its stay granted on Nov 28, 2022, on the demolition and allowed it, saying it finds no reason to interfere with the Nov 15, 2022 order of the HC.

The HC had directed the MCGM to demolish the India Re House or National House which was categorised as dilapidated by the BMC on the basis of a report of the Technical Advisory Committee.

MCGM had pointed out in the apex court that the NIC building was categorised as dilapidated by the BMC in Sept 2019, based on a structural engineer’s report followed by Technical Advisory Committee report, which was accepted by the insurance company.

