Sunrise Hospital Fire: HC to hear plea against revocation of provisional OC

Sunrise Hospital authorities moved the Bombay High Court, on Thursday, and challenged the revocation of its provisional occupation certificate by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that disallowed them to operate. There was a massive fire in the hospital last month, which claimed 11 lives.

Senior counsel Abad Ponda for the hospital mentioned the plea before a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni and sought an urgent hearing. He said that the BMC had revoked the hospital's provisional OC by passing an ex-parte order and without giving a hearing to his clients.

Ponda highlighted that the hospital is a 250-bed COVID-19 facility at Bhandup and must be allowed to operate, especially in the present times, when citizens are running from pillar to post owing to the non-availability of beds.

At this, BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhare responded that the directors of this hospital were given prior notice about the hearing, however, no one turned up. He also emphasised the fact that 11 patients had died in that massive fire.

On request of Sakhare to respond to Ponda's plea, the judges adjourned the matter for hearing till April 27.