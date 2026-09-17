Sunetra Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute To Marathwada Martyrs In Beed On Occasion Of Mukti Sangram Day |

On the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day, Sunetra Ajit Pawar visited the Shaheed Smarak at Priyadarshini Udyan in Beed and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the historic struggle for the liberation of Marathwada.

Pawar offered a floral wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of homage in remembrance of the brave freedom fighters whose sacrifices became an important part of the region’s history. The visit was marked by a solemn tribute to those who fought for the liberation of Marathwada and contributed to its integration with the Indian Union.

Tribute to Rajmata Jijau

Following the visit to the martyrs’ memorial, Pawar also paid her respects at the statue of Swarajya Janani Rajmata Maa Saheb Jijau. She offered a floral garland and obeisance at the statue, remembering Jijau’s enduring legacy and contribution to the ideals of Swarajya.

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The ceremony reflected the significance of the day, which is observed every year in Maharashtra to remember the struggle associated with the liberation of Marathwada.

Remembering the freedom fighters

In her post, Pawar expressed grateful obeisance to all the known and unknown freedom fighters who participated in the movement and made sacrifices for Marathwada’s liberation. She described their martyrdom as a lasting part of the region’s historical memory.

Photographs shared along with the post showed Pawar performing the ceremonial tributes at the Shaheed Smarak and at the statue of Rajmata Jijau in Beed.

Significance of the day

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day is observed on September 17, commemorating the liberation of the Hyderabad State and the subsequent integration of Marathwada into India in 1948. The day serves as an occasion to remember the people who participated in the movement and those who lost their lives during the struggle.