Sunaina Kejriwal (53) Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Sunaina Kejriwal | Bajaj Group

Mumbai: Sunaina Kejriwal (53), the director of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall and Art Gallery and daughter of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday (October 5) after prolonged battle with cancer. Sunaina, who was married to Manish Kejriwal, was also the founder and managing partner of Kedaara Capital. She was battling cancer for last three years.

Interested in art, theatre, pottery and travelling, Sunaina did her graduation from Pune's SNDT College specialising in textiles. In addition to this, she did silk screen printing course from Mumbai's Sophia College.

Her interest in arts led her to pursue Post Graduate Diploma Programme from Mumbai's Bhau Daji Lad Museum in 'The History of Indian Art – Modern & Contemporary & Curatorial studies'.

Sunaina Kejriwal was involved in philanthropy and arts. As the director of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall and Art Gallery, she contributed greatly in enriching already vibrant art scene in the financial capital of the country. Bajaj family is already into philanthropy and has many charitable trusts.

With her husband Manish, she founded Kedaara Capital. The private equity firm has Assets Under Management (AUM) of more than USD 5 billion.

Her husband Manish was previously partner at McKinsey & Company.

Sunaina is survived by her husband and two sons: Aryamaan and Nirvaan.

Aryamaan is studying Computer Science and Economics at Columbia University while Nirvaan is in the 7th grade at the Bombay International School.