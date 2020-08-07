Sunaina Holey, arrested for mocking Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray, gets bail

Sunaina Holey, a 38-year-old woman who was arrested by Mumbai cyber police for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media, was released on bail yesterday.

The woman has also posted objectionable tweets on the chief minister's son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman was granted bail on Thursday.

Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Mumbai Police crime branch, while talking about the case, said, "The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was arrested on Thursday."

The woman's arrest came after a complaint by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, who is associated with Shiv Sena as a legal consultant.

In the FIR, Dharmendra Mishra had alleged that the woman abused Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray through a series of tweets on July 25 and July 28.

Holey was booked under IPC sections 505(2) for statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes, and 153(A), as per the ToI report.

After Holey's arrest, Twitter users started trending #IStandWithSunainaHoley. Many said that her arrest was an assault on freedom of expression.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had said, "@SunainaHoley is Mumbai Police taken any action against you? U may contact me kiritsomaiya@gmail.com."