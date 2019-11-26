Sulking Ajit Pawar avoids comments

Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Aurangabad Abdul Sattar Nabi, while declining to comment on the NCP's internal affairs, felt that the services of an experienced and senior leader like Ajit Pawar should be utilized for the benefit of the state.

On his part, Ajit Pawar has not fully burnt his bridges with either the family or the party, and has studiously refrained from reacting to any statements or actions by the NCP in the past four days.

He readily met all top leaders of the NCP at a series of meetings held since Sunday, till this morning, in a final meeting with some close family members reportedly at the instance of NCP President Sharad Pawar, that apparently helped his resolve to quit the sudden alliance with the BJP.

"Till the very last minute, there were murmurs that despite the claims of 162 made by the MVA parties, at least 12-15 of hard-core supporters could sour things for the proposed Thackeray-led governmenta But everything seems to have worked out favourably," said a senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity.

However, the unprecedented 'public parade' of the 162 MLAs late on Monday, followed by the Supreme Court's directives on the open ballot and live telecast of the assembly proceedings, proved to be the nemesis of the Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar two-man government.