Suleman Bakery Case: Victim Deposes After 33 Years, Alleges Police Attack On Madrasa Students | Representational Image

Mumbai: One of the victims in the Suleman Bakery case connected to 1993 riots in the city, deposed before the court on Wednesday after 33 years of the incident. The victim, who was a student at an adjacent madrasa, claimed that police stormed in their room and began violently assaulting the students and their teacher.

Over 200 students aged 8 to 22 were in the madrasa building

The witness who is now 50-year-old claimed that they were allegedly attacked by the police but refused to share any further details. Narrating the incident, he alleged that at the relevant time there were more than 200 students who were aged between 8 years to 22 years staying and studying inside the three-story madarsa building adjacent to the bakery.

He claimed that after the meal the main gate was locked from the inside to ensure the students' safety during the prevailing communal tensions. However, after some time he claimed they heard sounds of a group banging the doors and breaking it. He claimed that a group of police men barged into their room and attacked them.

Witness claims head injury still causes pain occasionally

The witness claimed that he was attacked on his head because of which he still gets pain at times. The witness claimed that they had attacked not only the students but teachers also and one of the teachers was shot in the incident.

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According to the prosecution case, 18 police officers, including former Mumbai Police Commissioner RD Tyagi who was the joint police commissioner (crime), fired at the Bakery and killed nine on January 9, 1993.

Based on Justice Srikrishna Commission Report on 1992-93 Mumbai riots, Tyagi and 17 other policemen were booked in 2001 for murder by the Special Task Force set up by the government in 2000. However, in 2011, Tyagi and Tyagi and eight other accused were discharged for want of evidence.

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