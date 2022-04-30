Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: ED attaches Rs 7.27cr of Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The seizure stems from an investigation into Rs 200-crore money laundering case lodged against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actor’s attached assets include fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore and an amount of Rs 15 lakh that was paid by Sukesh to a scriptwriter on behalf of Fernandez as advance for writing a script for her web series project.

Fernandez appeared before the ED in October 2021, when she was questioned for seven hours in the investigation against Sukesh.

The silver tongue conman would speak to Fernandez on the mobile phone from jail, according to the authorities. The two, Sukesh had claimed, were in a relationship.

The ED has alleged that Sukesh had given the actor Rs 5.71 crore worth gifts from Rs 200 crore he allegedly extorted from the family of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy who was jailed in 2019 in a money laundering case.

The case against Sukesh was registered following a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, who accused him of taking the money from her after promising her that he would arrange for her husband's release.

Investigators have questioned the actor over her links with the conman. She is learnt to have confessed to receiving a 1.5 lakh dollar loan from Sukesh, along with gifts that included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh, gem-studded earrings and a Hermes bracelet. She reportedly also "received" a Mini Cooper car which she later returned.

Funds in foreign exchange were allegedly funnelled to close family members of Fernandez through international hawala operator Avtar Singh Kochhar.

In Tamil Nadu, Sukesh first came to limelight in 2009 when he switched base from Bengaluru. Known as Sekar Reddy alias Balaji then, he managed to con people with his glib talk introducing himself as the grandson of then Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

“He was fluent in English and a few other languages. People easily fell for his charm. His tricks were varied. Sometimes, he would lure them to invest huge money in fraudulent schemes or at times promise to bail out people and scoot with their money,” recalls a police officer, who has investigated him early on. In Bengaluru, he had duped people claiming to be a close friend of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

His earliest girlfriends-cum-accomplice was Leena Maria Paul, the Madras Cafe actor. Both were arrested in 2015 by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing. Prior to that the two had defrauded the Canara Bank of Rs 19 crore and were arrested by the Chennai police. Sukesh aka Balaji has a fascination for luxurious living and top-end cars. Some months ago the Enforcement Directorate raided his sea side bungalow near Chennai and were taken aback to see his fleet of Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari 458 Italia and Bentley Bentayga, apart from Mercedes.

Sukesh is currently involved in a five-year-old cheating case involving politician T T V Dhinakaran.

