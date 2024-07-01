Sujata Saunik Appointed As Maharashtra's First Female Chief Secretary | FPJ

Mumbai: In a notable development for Maharashtra, Sujata Saunik, a seasoned bureaucrat with a distinguished career spanning over three decades, has taken office as the state's Chief Secretary. This appointment marks the first time in the state's 64-year history that a woman has ascended to this prestigious position.

Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, succeeds Dr. Nitin Kareer, who retired from the post on Sunday. The ceremonial handover took place at Mantralaya, Mumbai's state secretariat, where Saunik officially assumed charge amidst commendations for her extensive experience and dedication to public service.

Prior to her elevation as Chief Secretary, Saunik served as the Additional Chief Secretary in Maharashtra's home department, bringing invaluable insights and leadership to critical governance areas. Her tenure is scheduled until June next year.

Saunik's career is adorned with multifaceted achievements, including pivotal roles in healthcare, finance, education, disaster management, and international peacekeeping. Her expertise has been honed both at the district and state levels, as well as through significant contributions to global organizations like the United Nations.

Notably, her appointment coincides with Rashmi Shukla's role as the Director General of Police, marking the first time in Maharashtra's history that both top civil service positions are held by women. This dual leadership underscores the state's commitment to gender diversity and inclusive governance.

Born in Punjab, Saunik holds a Takemi Fellowship from Harvard University's School of Public Health, further enriching her global perspective on public policy. Her previous roles include Advisor and Joint Secretary to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Executive Director of the Central Social Welfare Board under the Ministry of Women & Child Development, and significant contributions as a Municipal Administrator and Civil Affairs Officer during her UN mission in Kosovo.

Previously, Sujata Saunik had an opportunity to become the Chief Secretary, but her husband, Manoj Saunik, was appointed instead. When Manoj Saunik retired on December 31, 2023, she missed another chance as Dr. Karir was selected for the position. The Saunik couple made history as the first husband-wife duo to both hold India's highest bureaucratic positions. Currently, Manoj Saunik serves as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, while contenders for these prestigious roles included Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajesh Kumar Meena and Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal.