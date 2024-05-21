Appointment In Place Of Retiring State Election Commissioner BP Singh To Decide Chief Secretary’s Name

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner (SEC) BP Singh is retiring on June 30. The name of Chief Secretary Veera Rana is doing the rounds for appointment in place of Singh. In case Rana is appointed SEC, the government has to find a new officer for the post of CS. After extension of service, Rana will be in office till September, so if the government wants, it can reduce her tenure in office as CS and appoint her as SEC.

The government may also appoint Rana to the post of SEC after she completes her tenure in office. According to rules of the State Election Commission, if the government does not appoint a new SEC, they can extend the tenure of the present SEC for six months.

If the government does not extend the tenure of Singh and appoints another officer, it will be clear whether Rana will be appointed to the post or not. A CS-rank or an ACS-rank officer can be appointed as SEC in case the SEC should retire or resign. The officers that the state government appointed as SEC in its past two tenures in office retired as chief secretary.

Veera Rana |

The Congress government appointed BP Singh as SEC after he retired as CS. Before him, R Parshuram was appointed to the post after his retirement as CS. Former chief secretary Aditya Vijay Singh also served as SEC. The government is mulling over the appointment of next SEC.

Apart from Rana, the names of retired officers KK Singh and Manoj Shrivastava. The names of those officers, who are going to retire like head of the Staff Selection Board Sanjay Bandyopadhyay and Malay Shrivastava, are also doing the rounds for the post SEC. The tenure of SEC is for six years, and an officer can remain on the post till he attains the age of 66. Singh’s tenure is ending on June 30 when he completes 66 years.