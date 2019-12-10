Suitcase murder: Another bag with Rebello's body part found from Mithi River

Mumbai: Eight days after the severed limbs of 59-year-old musician Bennett Rebello was found from a suitcase, the crime branch has found another bag with Rebello's body parts on Tuesday. His hand and a portion of leg below knees were found stuffed in a trolley bag in the Mithi River at BKC. The bag was recovered from less than 100 metres away from the spot where it was allegedly thrown by Rinki, 19 (name changed to protect her identity), his adopted daughter and her 16-year-old boyfriend.

According to the crime branch officers, Rinki who was arrested on Saturday, showed the investigators the bridge from were the body parts were thrown on the night of November 27. The crime branch team then started a search operation for the remaining body parts of Rebello.

On Tuesday, the search team that includes a local fishermen, found a Maroon colour trolley bag in the Mithi River. The bag is similar to the one thrown by the couple. On opening, crime branch officers found a part of Rebello's leg and hand. The bag also contained few of his clothes. According to the crime branch officer, "After due procedure, the bag and its contents will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a DNA analysis."

The murder came to light when a suitcase with a man's severed limbs and private parts were found from the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah on December 2. The crime branch unit 5, which was investigating the case, found a tailor's tag on one of the shirts found in the suitcase. They located the shop named 'Almo Men's Wear' and with the help of its owner, identified the owner of the shirt as Bennett Rebello.

While searching for Rebello on Facebook, they came across a profile of a musician from Vakola. The police found a photo of a sweater that was recovered from the suitcase. They also found his photograph with his signature on his profile, which matched that on the bill book of the tailor shop.

When the crime branch team reached his house in Vakola, they found it was locked. However, they learnt of his 'adopted' daughter Rinki from his neighbours and tracked her along with her boyfriend to Asalpha, Ghatkopar.

When questioned about Rebello, she initially said he was abroad. However, after intense interrogation, she broke down and confessed to killing Rebello with the help of her 16-year-old boyfriend.

According to the crime branch officer, the couple killed Rebello, as her boyfriend was enraged with Rebello for allegedly sexually assaulting Rinki.

On the evening of November 26, the couple stabbed Rebello before hitting him with a bamboo. To ensure that he was dead, they also sprayed his face with a mosquito killer. On the next day, they cut his body and put in bags and wrapped his torso and head in polythene and bubble wrap and threw in the Mithi River in Kalina and the remaining portions in BKC.

On Tuesday the girl was again produced in the court, which sent her to police custody till December 16.