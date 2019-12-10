DRI seizes 42 kgs of smuggled gold valued at Rs 16.5 crores in operations in Kolkata, Raipur, and Mumbai; 10 held

MUMBAI: In a well-coordinated pan-India operation executed by DRI over the last two days, the DRI has busted a very pro-active gold smuggling syndicate. During the course of operation held in different locations of Kolkata, Raipur and Mumbai, the DRI has seized about 42 kgs of smuggled gold and jewellery weighing more than 500 gms cumulatively valued about Rs 16.5 crores.

Acting on intelligence that gold of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh has been kept secreted in the residential premises of one Shri Govind Malviya @ Govind Lal Lohar at Binayak Enclave, Block 4, Flat-404, 59 Kali Charan Ghosh Road, Kolkata-700050 and also in the premises under the possession and control of one of his associates namely Firoj Mulla at 1st floor, 23A Deshpriyanagar, Sinthee More, Kolkata-700050 and his shop also at Sinthee More, Kolkata-70050, the DRI officers searched the said premises.

On search of the said residential premises, a total of 26.650 kgs of gold of foreign origin in bars, biscuits, cut pieces and jewellery weighing 552.030 gms collectively valued at Rs.10.57 crores was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. All the apprehended seven persons namely Shri Govind Malviya, Shri Anna Ram, Shri Mahendra Kumar, Shri Firoj Mulla, Shri Suraj Magabul Mulla, Kailash Jagtap, Vishal Ankush Mane were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.

Immediate investigations conducted reaveled that Shri Govind Malviya has despatched two more consignments on board the Samarsatta SF Express and the LTT Kurla Express. DRI officers intercepted the carriers at Raipur and Mumbai and recovered and seized 8 kgs and 7kgs respectively of foreign origin smuggled gold from the said two operations. Three persons namely Shri Goparam and Shri Milan Kumar along with the recipient of the gold Shri Sahil Jain were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.