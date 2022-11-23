Suggestions from states to be considered for women’s economic empowerment says women and child development ministry |

Mumbai: A comprehensive policy on women’s economic empowerment would be prepared in consideration of suggestions received from all states on the subject and such a policy would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Indewar Pandey, Secretary of Women and Child Development Ministry here today. This will help in drafting a nationwide comprehensive policy for women’s economic empowerment, Pandey said.

The 7th National Conference of the Chief Secretaries of all the states will be held from January 5-7, 2023. Pandey was speaking at a day-long workshop organized in connection with the groundwork for this conferencehwre in Mumbai. Administrative officers of 17 states besides those of the Union Women and Child Development Ministry and Niti Ayog were present at the one-day workshop.

Workshop on women’s economic empowerment proved to be leading to a definite direction

State Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava opined that the deliberations and discussions held at the workshop on women’s economic empowerment proved to be leading to a definite direction.

The Women and Child Development Department of the State have suggested many measures for the all-round development of women who constitute 50 percent of the state’s population. The discussions and deliberations held in this workshop will definitely help in framing a definite and all-comprehensive policy on women’s education, skill development, social security, and health issues, said Mr Shrivastava.

Principal Secretary made a presentation

The Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department of Maharashtra Ms IA Kundan made a presentation about various measures undertaken by the state for the economic empowerment of women. Representatives of all the states participating in the workshop shared their ongoing schemes for women’s economic empowerment and also suggested some new measures that could be included in this program.

Maharashtra has been given the responsibility of Lead State of the 7th National Conference on Women’s Economic Empowerment and Tamil Nadu is honored with the status of Co-Lead State.