Sudden rise of new COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai

Amid the rising concern of the Omicron variant, there is a sudden rise in the number of active cases of Covid-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's limits. In the last 15 days, the civic body saw a sharp rise of 31% in the number of active cases. The number of new cases reported per day has increased from 20 to 60.

After one case of the Omicron variant of Covid was detected in Vashi, the civic body swung into action and conducted all 389 residents of the building. However, none of them was found positive of the virus.

But there is a rising trend of Covid cases in the city. As per the data shared by the civic health department, the number of active cases under the NMMC area on December 10 was 319 which reached 428 on December 24, a sharp rise of 31 per cent. Earlier, Covid cases were reported around 20 per day that reached up to 60.

After finding 16 students positive of Covid in Ghansoli school, the civic body conducted around 1600 tests, and five more cases were found. “We have also increased the number of tests up to 10,000 per day amid the concern of the Omicron variant,” said a senior official from the civic Health department. He added in the 10 days, there were 383 new cases of Covid reported of which 151 new cases were reported in the last three days.

At present, 175 people are at home isolation and 60 patients are admitted at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and 23 in Covid care centre in Nerul. Others are being treated in private hospitals.

Even the Panvel Municipal corporation has seen a sudden rise in daily cases. while the civic body was reporting around 10 new cases per day for the last one month, it witnessed 33 new cases on December 24. The civic chief held a meeting and directed officials to be extra vigilant during the New Year to prevent the spread of the viruses. The civic body has already vaccinated 85% of citizens with both doses of the vaccination.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:33 PM IST